August 5, 1959-July 5, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Robert L. “Mitch” Mitchell, 59, of Gurnee, Ill., formerly of Rock Island, died Friday July 5, 2019, at home. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date.
Robert was born Aug. 5, 1959, in Muscatine, Iowa. He married Ernestine Smith on July 8, 2007. Robert was a gentle, loving and caring husband, stepfather, son, brother and uncle to many. He was a strong believer in God and would always send you off with a “Godspeed.”
He was an avid Chicago Bears fan, and he enjoyed fishing, roller skating, listening to old school music and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Ernestine; stepchildren, Reginald, Demetrius, Ebony and Lavale (Kim) Smith; stepfather, Joe Kimmins; sisters, Janet (Eric) Cooper, Velma (Ray) Smith, Linda (Lawrence) Cox, Erma (Stuart) Scott, Kermevia White (Lonnie), Neisha (Marcus) Comer; brothers, Curtis Mitchell, Willie (Barbara) Mitchell, Ronnie (Liz) Mitchell, Jack E White Jr.; stepsisters, Wilma Arrington, Shelva Kimmins, Ruthie Kimmins; and stepbrother, Pete Kimmins; sisters-in-law, Patricia (Robert) Johnson, Helen (Stanford) Mayfield; brothers-in-law, Gregory Smith and Andre (Sandra) Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Marguerite Kimmins; maternal grandparents; several aunts and uncles; and stepbrothers, Stanley and Ronald Kimmins.
