June 23, 1965-November 22, 2019
MOLINE -- Robert L. Hawk, 54, of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, November 22, 2019, in his home.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with Rev. Laura Mata Bolandi officiating. Visitation will follow until 5 p.m. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family.
Robert Lindsey Hawk was born June 23, 1965, in Moline, to Evelyn (Lanham) and Rodney L. Hawk, Sr. He married Dana Eslinger on May 26, 2001, in Moline. He was a stay-at-home dad, and enjoyed Star Trek, horror movies, bowling and video games.
Rob is survived by his wife, Dana; three children, Misty McDoneld and her husband Jamie of Coal Valley, Illinois, Ryan Hawk of Frankfort, Indiana, and Maddisyn Hawk at home; three grandchildren, Tyler Hawk, whom he was raising, and Isabella and Haley McDoneld; his brother, Rodney Hawk Jr. and his wife Deanna of Moline; two nieces, Jamie Loftis of Springfield, Missouri, and Lisa DeBroeck of Moline; a nephew, Randy Hawk of Minnesota; and his lifelong best friend, Richard Jones of England.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kimberly Spurgeon.
Rob's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.