August 31, 1943-April 8, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Robert L. “Bobby" Toland, 76, of East Moline died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home. Services will be held at a later date.

Bobby was born August 31, 1943, in Macomb, Ill., the son of Robert and Wilma (Hillyer) Toland Sr.

He married Sheila (Bowling) Caldwell on July 2, 2007. In his earlier years, Bobby worked for the IH Farmall Plant and Consumers. He later worked as a promoter at the East Moline Race Track and owned and operated the Speedway Lounge, East Moline, with his partner Joyce Melvin.

Survivors include his wife, Sheila, East Moline; children, Robert (Jolinda) Toland III, Hillsdale, Ill., Jeff Toland, East Moline, Allyssa Toland, East Moline, and Ronna (Scott) Johnson, Peoria, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; seven bonus children; 16 bonus grandchildren; 18 bonus great-grandchildren; and brother, Russ (Deb) Toland, Hampton, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara (Junior) Chalstrum.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

