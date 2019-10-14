June 22, 1938-October 13, 2019
ALEDO — Robert K. Luepke, 81, of Aledo, Ill., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, surrounded by his family at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Aledo. Private burial will be at a later date. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. prior to visitation. A memorial fund will be established and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
He was born June 22, 1938, in Woodhull, Ill., to Vern and Violeta Orth Luepke. He attended schools in Toluca, Ill., and graduated from Aledo High School in 1956. Robert married Vicki Jo Taylor on Sept. 9, 1961, in Matherville.
Bob was a U.S. Army veteran.
He retired from ANR Pipeline in 1994.
Bob was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church.
He enjoyed golfing, his family and especially attending his grandchildren's activities. He was an avid Cubs fan.
He will be greatly missed by those left to honor his memory, including his wife of 58 years: Vicki; two daughters: Beth (Rex) Brandt, of Clinton, Iowa, Tina (Kyle) Matlick, of Reynolds, Ill.; five grandchildren: Derek (Amie) Roberts; Dagan Roberts; Travis (Melissa) Matlick; Karly Jo Matlick; Tanner (Michaela Baker) Matlick; four great-grandchildren: Mallorie, Makala, Nathan and Declan; one brother: Darrell (Pauline) Luepke, of Aledo; several nieces and nephews.
His parents and one sister, Ruth Bisio, preceded him in death.