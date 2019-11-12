January 25, 1947-November 1, 2019.
EAST MOLINE — Robert Jones, 72, of East Moline, passed away at Rosewood Care Center of Moline on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Victory Baptist Church, 900 46th Avenue, East Moline. A luncheon will begin at 12:15 p.m. at the church prior to the services. Memorials may be made to the family. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., is assisting the family.
Bob was born on Jan. 25, 1947, in Tahlequah, Okla., the son of Marion Phillip and Anne Lee (Thomasson) Jones Sr. He attended Maranatha Baptist Bible College. Bob married Lois Elaine Abney on Jan. 30, 1965, at Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. He retired as a clerk in the plumbing and electrical departments at Handy True Value. He was a dedicated member of Victory Baptist Church, where he was in charge of leading junior church. He was known for his Dudley stories.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his wife, Lois, of East Moline; daughter, LeAnne (Leonard II) Kaalberg, of Moline, and their children, Conner, Hunter, Taylor and Spencer Kaalberg; daughter, Sarah (Gregory) Cordell, of Beaver Dam, Wis., and their son, Walker Howell Cordell; sister, Dona Brown, of Rock Island; brother, Marion Phillip Jones Jr., of Rock Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Jesse, Bonnie, Ella and Violet.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.