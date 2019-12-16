April 20, 193-December 15, 2019

MOLINE — Robert J. Michna Sr., 80, of Moline, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Anne Church, East Moline. Visitation will be 5-7pm Wednesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. A private committal service will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline with military honors by American Legion Post 246, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moline High School Baseball or St. Anne Church.

Robert was born April 20, 1939 in Chicago, the son of Joseph and Frances (Ciasto) Michna. He married Marie Ponzo on November 6, 1965 in Chicago.

Robert was a U.S. Army Veteran having served during the Korean War. Robert worked at U.S. Steel, Chicago for over 50 years retiring in 2000.

Robert was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church where he served as a lector. His favorite times were special holidays and family celebrations with family. Robert was an avid Chicago sports fan and loved golf. He took great joy in attending all of his grandchildren's sporting events, horse shows and dance performances.