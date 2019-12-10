Robert J. Jackson
View Comments
ROCK ISLAND

Robert J. Jackson

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert J. Jackson

December 9, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Robert J. Jackson, 72, of Rock Island, passed away Dec. 9, 2019, in Rock Island.

In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned at this time. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra; children, Jessica, Jefferson and Emily Jackson; eight grandchildren, Courtney, William, Jaden, Brittney, Kelsey, Ella, Lennon and Linden; three step-grandchildren, Courtney, Kiersten and Kennedy; four great-grandchildren Bentley, Jaxon, Liam and Grayson; three brothers and their families.

Online condolences and complete obituary at wheelanpressly.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News