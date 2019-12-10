December 9, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Robert J. Jackson, 72, of Rock Island, passed away Dec. 9, 2019, in Rock Island.

In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned at this time. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra; children, Jessica, Jefferson and Emily Jackson; eight grandchildren, Courtney, William, Jaden, Brittney, Kelsey, Ella, Lennon and Linden; three step-grandchildren, Courtney, Kiersten and Kennedy; four great-grandchildren Bentley, Jaxon, Liam and Grayson; three brothers and their families.

Online condolences and complete obituary at wheelanpressly.com.