July 21, 1944-January 2, 2020

MOLINE — Robert Harrilchak, 75, of Moline passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 peacefully at his home.

Committal services will be 1pm, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at National Cemetery, Rock Island with Military Honors by American Legion Post 246, Moline. Those wishing to attend, meet at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline at 12:30pm on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the family.

Bob was born July 21, 1944 in Yonkers, NY, the son of Michael and Anna (Furtak) Harrilchak, Sr.

Bob received his Bachelors from Cornell University 1968 and his MBA from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University 1984. Bob retired as a Lieutenant Commander for the U.S. Navy in June 1992. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in April 2019 after 11 years as a Contract Specialist.

Bob was an avid hockey fan, enjoyed fishing, home improvements and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his children, Christopher Harrilchak, Moline and Sara (Ryan) Rodgers, Rockton, IL; grandchildren, Sterling and Hattie Rodgers and brother, Michael Harrilchak Jr., Vero Beach, FL; and his former wife Sharon Harrilchak.