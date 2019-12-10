July 1, 1935-December 10, 2019
GENESEO — Robert G. Mills, 84, of Geneseo, passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2019, at his residence. A funeral service will be held to celebrate his life at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Bruce Bergthold will officiate. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery, Atkinson. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Robert Mills Memorial Fund, which will be distributed among several charities.
Robert was born July 1, 1935, the son of Ernest and Elva (Johnson) Mills, in Moline. He graduated from Moline High School in 1953. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Robert married Dorothy M. Sears on Aug. 31, 1963, in Atkinson, Ill. He worked for 26 years at John Deere Harvester Works, retiring as a foreman. He later worked for 10 years at the President Riverboat Casino as a bartender and for 11 years at Village Home Stores as a sales associate. Robert was an avid New York Yankees fan, but especially loved following his grandchildren's events and loved his grand dogs.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Dorothy; his children, Karen (Dan) Kosgard, Bettendorf, Craig (Julie) Mills, Geneseo, and Rick (Jen) Mills, Geneseo; grandchildren, Stephanie Kosgard, Jeremy, Jordan, Taylor, Ashton and Addie Mills.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Elva; brothers and sister-in-law, Blair (Patricia) Mills, Lynn Mills; and nephew, John Mills.