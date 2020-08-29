× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 11, 1936-August 27, 2020

SHERRARD — Robert F. Weihler, 84, of Sherrard, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Moline.

Private funeral services will be live broadcast at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, from Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, and may be viewed at www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream.

Public visitation will be Tuesday, Sept.1, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the funeral home. In accordance with restrictions, only 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and attendees need to wear a facemask and observe social distancing.

Burial will be in the German Cemetery, Sherrard. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Coal Valley, or to Sherrard Fire Protection District.

Robert was born on Aug. 11, 1936, in Mercer County, a son of Frank and Laura (Seitz) Weihler. He married Vivian Hollars on June 21, 1957, in Moline. She preceded him in death on July 18, 2018. Bob worked for Oscar Mayer for 36 years and farmed all his life. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Coal Valley, and was a volunteer at the Essley-Noble Museum, Aledo. He was also on the board of directors of the Richland Grove Township Cemeteries. Bob had served in the Illinois National Guard.