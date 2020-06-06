× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 28, 2020

WALCOTT — Robert F. Voelcker, 84, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away May 28, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, surrounded by his loved ones. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 8, 2020, from 11 a.m. noon with a memorial service at noon at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Cremation rites will be accorded as he wished. Keeping with safe social distancing practices please wear a mask for the visitation and service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

Bob was born to Julius J. and Emma Voelcker in East. Moline. He graduated from St. Ambrose Academy in 1953 and St. Ambrose College in 1957. He married Gayle M. Gantenbein of Dubuque in 1957 and they shared 62 years of a wonderful marriage, they lived in Davenport for 42 years. He spent 10 years in real estate and securities retiring in 1991.

He was a member of St. Andrews Roman Catholic Church, Blue Grass, and was a charter member as well as lifetime member of the German American Heritage Center. He was also an Honorary Member of the Iowa State Sheriffs Association Institute. Bob was a proud donor to American Heart Association, St. Ambrose University, Sisters of Humility, and Boys Town.