March 8, 1933-January 29, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Robert E. Humphrey, 86, of Rock Island, went to Heaven to be with his wife on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his home.

Per his wishes there will be a private family gathering at a later date.

Robert was born on March 8, 1933, on Big Island, the son of Clarence and Rose (Miers) Humphrey. He married the love of his life, Wilma Terrill on Sept. 25, 1955, in Rock Island and they were married for 60 years until her passing in 2016.

He retired from Roth Pump, Milan, for 30 years as a machinist. He had previously worked at Servus Rubber, Rock Island.

Mr. Humphrey had served in the Navy Reserve.

He loved going to the casinos, bass fishing, radio controlled planes and gardening. In his earlier years he was an avid race car driver.

He will be greatly missed by his loving family, which includes his daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and John Egan, Rock Island; son, Bruce Humphrey, Haslett, Mich.; and grandson, Kyle Humphrey, Haslett.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; parents, Clarence and Rose; and sister, Joan.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

