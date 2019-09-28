September 19, 1931-September 27, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Robert E. Collis, 88, of East Moline, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be noon Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the funeral service. Inurnment will be at a later date at Rock Island National Cemetery where military rites will be accorded by East Moline American Legion Post 227. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's or University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
Bob was born on Sept. 19, 1931, in Moline, the son of Charles W. Collis and Flora M. Walthers Collis. He married Francis Rusk, and later married Linda B. Bowles on Feb. 14, 1981.
Bob served in the Korean War, stationed in Germany with the United States Army and was a proud member of American Legion 227. He was employed for 20 years as a data processing professor at Black Hawk College, retiring in 1989. He loved golf, fishing and, of course, winning at cards.
Survivors include his wife; son, Robert Collis Jr. and his fianceé Diane Hendricks; stepsons, Eric Youngren and Mike (Nora) Youngren; and brothers, Dave Collis and Jack (Mary Ellen) Collis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughters, Barbara Collis and Sandra Bullock; and several siblings.
