December 3, 1950-May 16, 2020

EAST MOLINE -- Robert E. Beechamp, 69, East Moline, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at OSF St. Francis, Peoria.

At Robert's request, his body will be cremated and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Bob was born on December 3, 1950, in Moline, Ill., the son of Lewis and Margaret (Hardy) Beechamp. He was a self employed auto body technician. Bob was a handyman who could fix anything. He enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include his companion, Rita Kosgard, children, Scott Beechamp, Silvis, Nick Beechamp, Davenport, Todd Beechamp, East Moline, Billy Kosgard, East Moline and Kyle Kosgard, East Moline, grandchildren, Evan, Kyle and Kylie, brothers and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Marlis Beechamp, Moline, Tommy Grover, Paducah, Ky., and sister, Dolly Grover, Colona.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Beechamp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.