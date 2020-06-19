× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 1, 1936-June 17, 2020

COAL VALLEY — Robert D. Riggins, 83, of Coal Valley, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Private family services will be held. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Burial will be in Peniel Cemetery, Joy, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gathering QC, 677 Avenue of the Cities, #322, East Moline, IL 61244.

Robert Dean Riggins was born Sept. 1, 1936, in Elmer, Mo., to Clarence and Hazel (Morris) Riggins. He graduated from Aledo High School and went on to serve for four years in the U.S. Air Force, spending over half of that time at Albrook Air Force Station in Panama.

He married Donna Dunn, with whom he had two daughters. He married Janice Louck Armstrong on July 2, 1967, in Joy. He retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #150.

Bob spent a lot of time in his younger years as a pilot, camping, and catching up on local news at the Maid Rite in Coal Valley. He enjoyed going to the casino and will be remembered as a great storyteller. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Bob, and he loved watching his children and grandchildren's sporting events.