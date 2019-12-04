December 12, 1939-December 3, 2019
ORION — Robert D. “Bob” Keleher, 79, formerly of Orion, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home Ltd., 1301 4th St., Orion. Inurnment will be at Western Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers due to allergies, the family asks that memorials may be made to the Orion Booster Club.
Bob was born on Dec. 12, 1939, in Moline, the son of Harold and Maxine (Radue) Keleher. He was a member of the National Guard. Bob married Susan J. Beck on March 4, 1961, in Orion. He retired as an inspector from Deere & Co. in 1993, after 30 years. He loved taking care of his grandchildren and being involved in their activities. He was also a proud Green Bay Packers fan.
Survivors include his wife, Susan; children, Tracy Fuller, Orion, Mark (Tina) Keleher, Orion; grandchildren, Amanda (James) Bretl, Elmhurst, Alexandria Keleher, Orion, Arianna (Nyle) Stevens, Coal Valley, Brandon Keleher, Orion; great-grandchildren, Mariah Fuller, Rachel Kuhn, Charlotte Bretl, and one due in April; sisters, Beverly Nunn, Michigan, and Marilyn “Mickey” Woodley, Orion; brother, Patrick Keleher, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Tony Fuller, and brother, James Keleher.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.