October 1, 1958-July 25, 2020

ERIE -- Robert “Bobby” Adamson, age 61, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Allure Healthcare in Prophetstown.

Private graveside services will be held in Erie Cemetery. A memorial fund will be established for his daughter.

Bobby was born on October 1, 1958, in Morrison to Robert and Marion (Dake) Adamson. Most recently Bobby worked at the Casey's store in Erie. He loved listening to music, and was an avid sports fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Bulls

Survivors include a daughter, Payton Adamson of Erie; brothers, Dino (Teresa) Adamson of Erie, and Jamie (Denise) Adamson of Moline; sisters, Denise (Tom) Reedy of Moline, and Kathy (Kevin) Remick of Geneseo

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at gibsonbodefh.com.

