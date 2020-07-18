× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 11, 1944-June 8, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Private memorial services for Robert “Bob” Rasmussen, 75, of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. The services will be live streamed at https:/www.facebook.coman-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/

Interment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline.

Mr. Rasmussen died Monday, June 8, 2020, at home.

Bob was born Aug. 11, 1944, in Rock Island, the son of James and Bernadine (Vaughn) Rasmussen. He was a graduate of Alleman High School. He married Genevieve “Genny” Mueller, June 26, 1965, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline. He retired from John Deere Harvester, East Moline. He had been a member of the former St. Mary's Catholic Church and later a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe, where he sang in the choir.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle.

Survivors include his wife, Genny; son, James Rassmussen, East Moline; granddaughter, Serene (Robert) Geiger, Silvis; great-grandson, Ryder; two step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Linda (Dean) Long, East Moline, Thomas Rasmussen (Kathy Wheatley), Silvis, and Richard (Anne) Rassmussen, Rock Island; and several nieces and nephews.