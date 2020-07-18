August 11, 1944-June 8, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Private memorial services for Robert “Bob” Rasmussen, 75, of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. The services will be live streamed at https:/www.facebook.coman-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/
Interment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline.
Mr. Rasmussen died Monday, June 8, 2020, at home.
Bob was born Aug. 11, 1944, in Rock Island, the son of James and Bernadine (Vaughn) Rasmussen. He was a graduate of Alleman High School. He married Genevieve “Genny” Mueller, June 26, 1965, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline. He retired from John Deere Harvester, East Moline. He had been a member of the former St. Mary's Catholic Church and later a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe, where he sang in the choir.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle.
Survivors include his wife, Genny; son, James Rassmussen, East Moline; granddaughter, Serene (Robert) Geiger, Silvis; great-grandson, Ryder; two step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Linda (Dean) Long, East Moline, Thomas Rasmussen (Kathy Wheatley), Silvis, and Richard (Anne) Rassmussen, Rock Island; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Rasmussen; sister-in-law, Dee Rasmussen; and niece, Teresa Long.
Memorial may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospitals or UnityPoint Hospice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.