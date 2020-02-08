March 25, 1945-February 2, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Following a three-year battle with cancer, Robert (Bob) McCreight, 74, of Austin, Texas, previously of East Moline, passed away Feb. 2, 2020.

Bob was born March 25, 1945 in Moline, the son of Muriel and Mac McCreight. He graduated from United Township in 1963 and the University of Illinois in 1967. Bob also received master's degrees from Western Illinois and the University of Santa Monica.

Bob was a teacher in Rock Island and Wilmette, Ill. He also worked for several publishing companies before pursuing his dream as an artist, author, life coach and minister. He was thrilled to marry both his nephews as well as 75 other couples. Bob loved all animals and in retirement had a successful pet sitting business. For fun he did storytelling, volunteered at Hospice Austin, ran marathons, Hustle Up the Hancock and the AIDSride from Minneapolis to Chicago.

He is survived by his sister, Lois (McCreight) Wehner of Moline; nephews, David (Jenn) and Levi Pash, of Naples, Fla., and Stephen (Melissa) and Madeline and Meredith Pash of Winter Garden, Fla.