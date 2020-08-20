 Skip to main content
Robert (Bob) Louis Wells
August 14, 2020

MANSFIELD, Texas — Robert "Bob" Louis Wells, 84, of Mansfield, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a short illness. His regret in life was “not being able to spend more time with his wife and family.”

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Dixie; three daughters, nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Three sisters and one brother, two sisters preceded him in death.

Additional information can be found at www.beyondthedash.com.

He requested no services be held but instead people donate their time as a “gift of service” in his memorium or to www.stjude.org or the Salvation Army.

