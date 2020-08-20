× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 14, 2020

MANSFIELD, Texas — Robert "Bob" Louis Wells, 84, of Mansfield, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a short illness. His regret in life was “not being able to spend more time with his wife and family.”

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Dixie; three daughters, nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Three sisters and one brother, two sisters preceded him in death.

Additional information can be found at www.beyondthedash.com.

He requested no services be held but instead people donate their time as a “gift of service” in his memorium or to www.stjude.org or the Salvation Army.

