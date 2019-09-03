August 6, 1927-September 1, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for Robert L. “Bob” Verhaeghe, 92, of East Moline, will be 3 p.m. Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until services at the funeral home. Mr. Verhaeghe died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Kahl Home, Davenport.
Bob was born Aug. 6, 1927, in Moline, the son of Julius and Rachel Verhaeghe. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Joyce Moore on July 14, 1951, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline. She died April 18, 2013. He retired from John Deere Harvester, East Moline, in 1985 after 42 years of services and then gave tours of the Harvester Plant and the Davenport Works for the next 18 years. He bowled for over 50 years. He enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casinos.
Survivors include his children, Janet Versypt, Cordova, Ill., Ronald (Cindy) Verhaeghe, Coal Valley, Ill., Cathy (Ron) Pershy, Colona, Ill., Lorrie (Ron) Williams, Forest Grove, Ore., and Robert E. (Denise) Verhaeghe, Silvis, Ill.; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; siblings, George Verhaeghe and Margaret (Harvey) Wriedt; and son-in-law, John Versypt.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
