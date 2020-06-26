× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 22, 1954-June 24, 2020

ORION — Robert “Bob” L. Crosby, 66, of Orion, was surrounded by his family when he died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. The funeral service will be live-streamed at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. A public memorial visitation will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Bob loved race day, the family requests all those who attend to wear your favorite racing shirt. As of June 26, gatherings of 50 people are being allowed at one time at the funeral home. The funeral home will be monitoring the capacity limits and allowing people in accordingly. For everyone's safety, please wear masks. Inurnment will be private at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of QC Paws.

Bob was born in Rock Island, on Feb. 22, 1954, a son of Richard and Charlene Bell Crosby. He married Robin Fordham in Rock Island in 1976, and together they had three children.

Bob worked for several companies throughout his career including Farmall, Williams Buick, Kone and Case IH. He was currently working for Uniflyte in Orion.