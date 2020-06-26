February 22, 1954-June 24, 2020
ORION — Robert “Bob” L. Crosby, 66, of Orion, was surrounded by his family when he died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. The funeral service will be live-streamed at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. A public memorial visitation will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Bob loved race day, the family requests all those who attend to wear your favorite racing shirt. As of June 26, gatherings of 50 people are being allowed at one time at the funeral home. The funeral home will be monitoring the capacity limits and allowing people in accordingly. For everyone's safety, please wear masks. Inurnment will be private at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of QC Paws.
Bob was born in Rock Island, on Feb. 22, 1954, a son of Richard and Charlene Bell Crosby. He married Robin Fordham in Rock Island in 1976, and together they had three children.
Bob worked for several companies throughout his career including Farmall, Williams Buick, Kone and Case IH. He was currently working for Uniflyte in Orion.
Bob was a member of the American Motorcycle Association. He had a need for speed and raced cars and motorcycles as No. 73. He was a five-time A.M.A. District 17 champion. Bob was considered a mechanical genius who could fix anything. Bob was a huge fan of Harris Pizza and Maid Rite, which was always washed down with an ice cold Cherry Pepsi. He was a tremendous host of many pool and family Christmas parties. He loved spending time with family and was the best Poppy a grandchild could ask for.
Survivors include his children, Amber (Mark) Logue, Colona, Jason (Karlyn) Crosby, Coal Valley, along their mother, Robin Crosby, Rock Island; Poppy to Michelle Crosby, Izzy Logue and Ava Crosby; parents, Richard and Charlene Crosby, Rock Island; siblings, June (Dan) McIntire, Moline, Sue (Brad) Fritz, Coal Valley, Dave (Tina) Crosby, Rock Island, and Donna (Tom) Hunsinger, Groveland, Fla.; a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews; and his beloved cat.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Robby Crosby.
Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.
