June 22, 1951-January 10, 2020
GENESEO — Robert “Bob” George Verplaetse, 68, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Generations at Rock Island Nursing Home, Rock Island. A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Deacon Harley Chaffee will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Robert Verplaetse Memorial Fund.
Bob was born on June 22, 1951, the son of George and Margaret (Kleinau) Verplaetse, in Geneseo. He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1969. He was as an over-the-road truck driver. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears and Cubs, playing softball, bowling and golf.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Jason (Melissa), Taylor Ridge, Ill.; grandchildren, Jaylee, William, Colin, Kimber; brother, John (Sandra) Verplaetse, Cambridge; sister, Mary Fritch, Reynolds, and Ruth Neuleib, Kewanee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret, and brothers-in-law, Leland Neuleib and Harvey Fritch.