October 5, 1937-August 15, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Robert “Bob” Gail Kleinsmith, 81, of East Moline, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019, at his residence.
A funeral service will be 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th Street, Moline. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. Burial will be at the National Cemetery on the Rock Island Arsenal where military honors will be conducted. Memorials may be made to the Church.
Bob was born on Oct. 5, 1937, in DeWitt, Iowa, the son of Maurice and Rose Witt. He married Patricia Weigandt Hoffman at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline on Dec. 23, 1988.
Bob was an Army veteran, member of the Eldridge Jaycees and Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed dancing with Pat, fishing, camping, playing cards and watching NASCAR; he also enjoyed watching the horse and dog races. He was also very proud of having authored a book; above all was his love for his family and the Boston Red Sox.
The following was written by Bob and at his request included in his obituary.
“You said I should have been a lawyer. I remind you I was a construction form setter and foreman before age 20. Sgt. In the Army, homeowner, cleaners and laundromat owner, manager of a water company, professional sign painter before age 30. Home builder and land developer with 5 subdivisions, used truck parts dealer and again rental property owner after age 30. When the hell did I have time to be a lawyer?”
Survivors include wife, Patricia; children, Kimberly (Brent) Gale, Wailea, Hawaii, Rob Kleinsmith, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Karinna (Jonathan) Lee, Hattiesburg, Miss., Ryan (Roxanne) Kleinsmith, Coralville, Iowa; stepchildren, Andrea (Kevin) Baker, Davenport, Kai Greko, Chatsworth, Calif., Travis Greko, Rock Island, Blair Greko, Rock Island; nine grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; several great-grandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; sisters, Joan (Charles) Headley, Millie (Dave) Berhenke; brother, Maurice Lee (Bern) Kleinsmith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John.
The family would like extend a special thank you to Genesis Hospice and the VA Clinic for the wonderful care.
