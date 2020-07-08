GENESEO — Robert “Bob” Dean Reade, 87, of Geneseo, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Home in Geneseo. Funeral services will be noon on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Malachy's Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Oakwood Cemetery in Geneseo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abilities Plus, Augustana Tribe of Vikings, Geneseo Food Pantry, Geneseo Youth Football, Rebuilding Together Henry County, or St. Malachy's School Endowment.