July 22, 1932-July 5, 2020
GENESEO — Robert “Bob” Dean Reade, 87, of Geneseo, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Home in Geneseo. Funeral services will be noon on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Malachy's Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Oakwood Cemetery in Geneseo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abilities Plus, Augustana Tribe of Vikings, Geneseo Food Pantry, Geneseo Youth Football, Rebuilding Together Henry County, or St. Malachy's School Endowment.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo, Geneseo; children, Kelly Reade, Sarasota, Fla., Tracy (Michael) Suter, Palm Desert, Calif., Kristin Reade, Chicago, Barry (Nikki) Reade, Channahon, Ill., Mark (Cynthia) Reade, Geneseo, Erin (Terence) Murphy, Geneseo, Whitney (Matt) Woods, Moline, Ryan (Hannah) Reade, Davenport, Molly (Kyle) Perry, Germantown Hills, Ill., and Kyle Reade, Bettendorf; grandchildren, Manning Reade, Hunter, Collin and Ashlyn Reade, Jackson, Allison and Madison Reade, Brenden, Hayes and Reade Murphy, Graham, Roland and Marshall Woods, Raelynn Reade and Grayson and Hazel Perry.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin; parents, Leslie and Hazel Reade; father and mother-in-law, Vincent “Joe” and Mary Manning; and brother, Harry.
Geneseo High School will be honoring Bob with a tribute video on the JumboTron at Bob Reade Field. The video will run continuously through 10 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020. The lights at Bob Reade Field will be on for 87 minutes from 8 p.m. to 9:27 p.m. every night through Sunday. Please visit www.vandermorefuneralhomes.com for more details and to share a tribute.
