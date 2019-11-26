December 14, 1923-November 23, 2019
DAVENPORT — Robert (Bob) D. Zesiger, 95, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Ridgecrest Village. Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, at Runge Mortuary in Davenport. Funeral services will be held at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in East Moline, on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Living Lands and Waters. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Robert was born on Dec. 14, 1923, to Elmer and Anna (Christenson) Zesiger in Davenport. While in high school, Bob enjoyed building model airplanes and even built a plywood boat. That must have led to his love of sailing and his pursuit in furthering his education. After high school, Bob served our country for 2 ½ years in World War II, the last 9 months in Luzon, Philippines.
He earned a B.A. from University of Iowa in 1950 and went on to work for Scott Co. Engineers over three years, prior to being called to return to the Army to serve during the Korean conflict for 10 months. He then earned his M.S. degree in Industrial Education at Bradley University in 1953.
He was united in marriage to Barbara Joyce Strandgard in Miami, Fla., in 1953 and they enjoyed nearly 45 years of marriage before her passing. In his later years he delighted in reminding his children that she was a great family person and that they had a great family. He went on to marry Margaret Kramer in 2005.
His teaching career in Industrial Education began in 1954 in Washington, Ill., and retired from United Township High School in 1988. Between 1959 and 1990, he built seven homes (sometimes with his father's help) and remodeled 35 homes. In “retirement,” he was a landlord and served his community as a Silvis Alderman from 1997 to 2009.
Bob was faithful to his family, church and country. In his words: “We are all very fortunate to be citizens of the United States of America. Good, honest, courageous, selfless people are responsible for our country's existence. Let's all do what we can to preserve and strengthen it for future generations and create a model for the rest of the world.”
He is survived by his children, Deborah (Rustin) Jackson, Denise (Cissy) Zesiger, Diane (Mark) Wadsworth and Robert Zesiger II; grandchildren: Amber Kauzlarich, Amanda Ludin and Alexandria Logas; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Barbara and Margaret; a granddaughter, Andrea Hastings; his brother, Milton; and his sister, Jeanne Meyer.