Robert “Bob” Carnicle

Bob was born Feb. 16, 1949, in Moline, the son of Herman and Darlene (Dorcey) Carnicle. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He married Nanette (Tuttle) Spragg on Feb. 25, 1984, in Moline. He retired from the East Moline Post Office after 37 years of service. He then worked part-time for Metro Lab for 10 years. He was a member of the NALC Branch 318 Union. He was past president Fraternal Order of Eagles. He enjoyed camping, fishing and going to the YMCA. He especially loved life, family and friends.