February 16, 1949-April 12, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Robert “Bob” Carnicle, 71, of East Moline, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home. Private graveside services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery.
Bob was born Feb. 16, 1949, in Moline, the son of Herman and Darlene (Dorcey) Carnicle. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He married Nanette (Tuttle) Spragg on Feb. 25, 1984, in Moline. He retired from the East Moline Post Office after 37 years of service. He then worked part-time for Metro Lab for 10 years. He was a member of the NALC Branch 318 Union. He was past president Fraternal Order of Eagles. He enjoyed camping, fishing and going to the YMCA. He especially loved life, family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Nanette, East Moline; children, Jody Goodwin, Olney, Ill., Julie Carnicle, Olney, and Kriston (Kelley) Spragg, Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, Toree, Bryce, Kinsley and Karsyn; great-grandson, Parker; brother, James Carnicle, Moline; and his special friend, Piper, his yellow lab.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Carnicle.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
