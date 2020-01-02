December 1, 1938-January 1, 2020
MUSCATINE — Robert A. Harmon, 81, of Muscatine, Iowa, formerly of Aledo, Ill., died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Services are 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of services at Fippinger's, where memorials may be left to Aledo Fire Department. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
He was born Dec. 1, 1938, in Aledo, Ill., to Henry and Vivian McCoy Harmon. Bob attended the Joy schools. He married Marguerite Christian on July 6, 1957, in Aledo. Bob later married Janice Bodeen in Aledo.
Bob was employed at John Deere Harvester in Moline for 9 ½ years. He was then employed by the City of Aledo as superintendent of the gas department, retiring in 1998. After retirement, he was a paper carrier for the Times Record, Quad-City Times and Muscatine Journal for many years.
He was a volunteer for the Aledo Fire Department for 24 years. Bob enjoyed fixing hydraulic lifts, fishing, bowling and especially being with his family. He was an avid Cubs and Chiefs fan.
Survivors include one daughter: Barb (Wayne) Johanson, of Muscatine, Iowa; one son: William Harmon, of Alpha; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister: Mary Brasmer, of East Moline; one brother: Delmar Harmon, of Aledo; special friends: Ed and Kathy Erickson of New Boston, Ill.; several nieces and nephews.
His parents; one son: Bobby; and one sister: Peggy, preceded him in death.
Service information
11:00AM-1:00PM
401 S. College Avenue
Aledo, IL 61231
1:00PM
401 S. College Avenue
Aledo, IL 61231
12:00AM
SE 5th Avenue
Aledo, IL 61231