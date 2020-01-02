December 1, 1938-January 1, 2020

MUSCATINE — Robert A. Harmon, 81, of Muscatine, Iowa, formerly of Aledo, Ill., died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Services are 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of services at Fippinger's, where memorials may be left to Aledo Fire Department. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

He was born Dec. 1, 1938, in Aledo, Ill., to Henry and Vivian McCoy Harmon. Bob attended the Joy schools. He married Marguerite Christian on July 6, 1957, in Aledo. Bob later married Janice Bodeen in Aledo.

Bob was employed at John Deere Harvester in Moline for 9 ½ years. He was then employed by the City of Aledo as superintendent of the gas department, retiring in 1998. After retirement, he was a paper carrier for the Times Record, Quad-City Times and Muscatine Journal for many years.

He was a volunteer for the Aledo Fire Department for 24 years. Bob enjoyed fixing hydraulic lifts, fishing, bowling and especially being with his family. He was an avid Cubs and Chiefs fan.