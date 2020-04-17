GENESEO — Rob R. Dagit, 58, of Geneseo, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Cremation rites have been accorded, and a memorial service with inurnment will be held at a later date at the St. John's Lutheran Church, Edford Township where he was an active member. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Edford Township.

Rob was born on Jan. 29, 1962, the son of Loren and Judith (Harvel) Dagit, Peoria, Illinois. He graduated from Geneseo High School and attended Scott Community College. He was a very active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council and as a trustee. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was employed by Edford Township where he enjoyed working with his good friend Gary Post. Rob had also been a truck driver for Murphy Brothers Trucking in East Moline. He was an election judge for Edford Township. He was an avid Cubs fan.