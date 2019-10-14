December 23, 1952-October 11, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Rita L. Harris, 66, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Church of Christ, 4800 38th Avenue, Moline. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be left to the family.
Rita was born on Dec. 23, 1952, in Morganza, La., the daughter of Howard and Mildred (Brown) Veal. She was raised by her mother, Mildred, and stepfather, Archie Taggart. She was a graduate of Rock Island High School in 1970. She married the love of her life, James Harris, on March 22, 1975, in Rock Island, with whom she spent the last 50 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Mrs. Harris was the owner and operator of Mrs. Rita's Day Care, Rock Island, since 2001. Previously she had been employed at the former Farmall, Seaford Clothing, Rainbow Head Start and was the office manager with National Contractors.
She was a member of West Side Church of Christ, Rock Island and Child Care Resource and Referral. Rita loved her family; her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, cooking, shopping and taking family vacations. She was always there to care for her family and was a second mother to many.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, James; mother, Mildred Taggart; children, Tracee Harris, Temia (Brian) Holliday; Travis Harris, all of Rock Island; grandchildren, Diontae McBride, DeVonne Harris, Christopher Holliday, Klara Arrington, Travion Jefferson – Collins; great-grandchildren, Chauncey McBride and Cydney Vaughn; siblings, Jerod Taggart, Jossie Pulliam and Mary Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her father, Howard; stepfather, Archie; siblings, Patricia Harvey, Diane Overton, Lisa Taggart; great-granddaughter, Aaliyah McBride; and nephew, Anthony Harvey.