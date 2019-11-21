December 18, 1942-November 20, 2019
ALEDO — Rita Haizlip, 76, of Aledo, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Speer Funeral Home. Private family prayers will be held at the conclusion of visitation. Private burial will be held in Aledo Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Churches of Mercer County Food Pantry. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.
Rita Lee Hill was born on Dec. 18, 1942, in Aledo, Ill., to Ralph and Ruth (Brownlee) Hill. Rita graduated in 1960 from Aledo High School, then attended AIC in Moline. She married Glen Haizlip on Sept. 2, 1971, in Aledo. He preceded her in death on July 31, 1997.
Rita was an administrative assistant on the Rock Island Arsenal and with the VA in Burlington for many years. She also worked at the Gun Report before retiring.
Rita enjoyed spending time with family and friends
She could often be found visiting the residents of local nursing homes. Rita enjoyed cooking, word searches and was an organized soul.
Those left to cherish her memory include sisters: Sandy Matthews, Darla (Bill) Brown, and sister-in-law, Barb Hill, all of Aledo; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews: Vince, Julie, Sean, Steven and Skylar Miller, Tony and Patty Matthews, Denise and Ed Lower, Jacob, Katherine, Emma and Iris Lower, Zane, Lucas and Kaylee Lower, Wendy, Clint, Cal, Emi and Ben Bigham, and Linda, Gage and Brook Lager. She was preceded in death by her pParents; husband; son, Brent; and a brother, Ralph Hill.