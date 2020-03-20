February 22, 1960-March 18, 2020

PORT BYRON — Ricky G. Bowers, 60, of Port Byron, Ill., passed away Wednesday, March 18, at his home.

Cremation rites will be accorded. As per his wishes, there will be no services. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Colona American Legion to be announced later.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ricky Gene Bowers was born Feb. 22, 1960, in Moline, the first child of Harold Gene and Linda Sue (Goldsberry Bowers) Bradley. Ricky was a 1978 graduate of United Township High School, East Moline. He was presently working for the Rock Island Arsenal as an inspector. Ricky married Judy Setser on May 12, 1990, in Moline.

Ricky enjoyed camping and boating. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, most importantly his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Linda Bradley; his wife, Judy Bowers, Port Byron; his children, Stephanie (Don) Mason, Atlanta, Ga.; and Kristina Fitch, Milan; his grandchildren, Wade, Logan, Dylan, Trevor, Brynn, Reagan, Nolan, Elizabeth and Riese; his brother, James (Vicki) Bowers, Colona; his sisters, Jodie (Jim) Engel, Colona, and Lisa Bowers, Colona; and his lifelong friends, Joe and Vickie Frances, Burleson, Texas.