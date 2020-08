Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MOLINE — Richardo (Rick) A. Hartzell, 64, born and raised in Michigan, lived in Moline, and Portland, Ore., passed away Friday July 31, at OSF in Peoria. He is survived by his daughter, Alicia; and grandsons, Brayden, Beckham and Bentley.