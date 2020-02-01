October 27, 1927-January 31, 2020
MOLINE — Richard W. Lulow, 92 of Moline, formerly of Colona, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Amber Ridge Assisted Living, Moline.
Services are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, with Chaplain Roger Carlson officiating. Visitation is one hour before the services. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, and Richard and his wife Frances will be entombed together at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorial may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Richard Walter Lulow was born Oct. 27, 1927, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Walter and Lola (Hinman) Lulow. He quit school after the eighth grade to get a job to help his mother take care of his brothers and sister. Even with the shortened education, he was very smart especially in math. His family moved to Davenport, and he met his future wife, Frances Marie Hoffman, at The Independent Baking Company, where they both worked. He served in the Navy aboard the USS Midway from 1944 to 1948. (He joined at age 17 and lied about his age to get in). The couple married on March 29, 1948, in Muscatine. They were married for 68 years until her passing on March 8, 2016. They truly loved each other, and he has desperately missed her since then.
After a few years at Case IH, he worked as a tool and die maker at Farmall, Rock Island, retiring at the time of Farmall's closing. He was a Union Skilled Trades card holder and a member of UAW Local 1310. He also served as his local's financial secretary for a number of years. Since he wasn't ready to totally retire, he worked at Reynolds Engineering in Rock Island for a number of years. He and Mom enjoyed bowling, going to lunch with their good friends Ray and Shirley DePorter, and attending plays at Circa 21 and Playcrafters Theater.
Dick is survived by five children, Pat Bebber of Geneseo, Don (Mary) Lulow of East Moline, Cindy (Terry) Ayers of Sherrard, and Mary (Greg) Kennedy and Lori Gorman of Metropolis, Ill.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a special niece, Mary Lou Jordan of Mt. Vernon, Mo. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frances; his oldest daughter, Carol Herring; a son-in-law, Dan Bebber; sisters, Bonnie in infancy and Jean Bashaw; and brothers, Bill, Fred and Bob Lulow.
Dick’s family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.