Richard W. Lulow

Services are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, with Chaplain Roger Carlson officiating. Visitation is one hour before the services. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, and Richard and his wife Frances will be entombed together at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorial may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Richard Walter Lulow was born Oct. 27, 1927, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Walter and Lola (Hinman) Lulow. He quit school after the eighth grade to get a job to help his mother take care of his brothers and sister. Even with the shortened education, he was very smart especially in math. His family moved to Davenport, and he met his future wife, Frances Marie Hoffman, at The Independent Baking Company, where they both worked. He served in the Navy aboard the USS Midway from 1944 to 1948. (He joined at age 17 and lied about his age to get in). The couple married on March 29, 1948, in Muscatine. They were married for 68 years until her passing on March 8, 2016. They truly loved each other, and he has desperately missed her since then.