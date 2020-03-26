Richard W. Kintigh

Dick was an avid sports fan, wood worker and gardener. He, along with his wife, Mary, enjoyed traveling and were committed patrons of Quad City Music Guild, Richmond Hill Theater and other local theaters throughout their many years in Geneseo. They served as President of the Geneseo High School Choral Boosters Board and chaired the high school Madrigal Committee. Dick belonged to the Kiwanis Club of Geneseo for several years, serving as both Secretary and President and enjoyed helping provide tax assistance for members of the community. Dick and Mary were longtime volunteers and hosts to international guests through the Geneseo International Thanksgiving Fellowship Program. Dick shared his lifelong love of farming with his family, through his diverse gardens, orchards, vineyards, patches and groves. Together they cultivated, preserved and sold their produce to neighbors and at farmers' markets.