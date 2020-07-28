Richard Thomas Jinks
View Comments

Richard Thomas Jinks

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Jinks

July 24, 2020

PIERCE TWP., Ohio -- Richard Thomas Jinks, age 73, of Pierce Twp., Ohio, and formerly of Moline, died July 24, 2020.

He was born in Moline to the late Raymond and Marjorie Schofield Jinks and was a retired advertising executive with John Deere & Co. for 26 1/2 years. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen "Kay" Jinks (nee Tiernan), devoted father of Sharon (Matt) Hoffman, loving grandfather of Dylan and Jacob Hoffman, and loving brother of Robert (Matha) Jinks.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernadette Church, 1479 Locust Lake Rd., Amelia, Ohio, on Friday, July 31, at 11 a.m. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. If desired, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.tpwhite.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Jinks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News