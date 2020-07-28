× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 24, 2020

PIERCE TWP., Ohio -- Richard Thomas Jinks, age 73, of Pierce Twp., Ohio, and formerly of Moline, died July 24, 2020.

He was born in Moline to the late Raymond and Marjorie Schofield Jinks and was a retired advertising executive with John Deere & Co. for 26 1/2 years. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen "Kay" Jinks (nee Tiernan), devoted father of Sharon (Matt) Hoffman, loving grandfather of Dylan and Jacob Hoffman, and loving brother of Robert (Matha) Jinks.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernadette Church, 1479 Locust Lake Rd., Amelia, Ohio, on Friday, July 31, at 11 a.m. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. If desired, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.tpwhite.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Jinks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.