November 24, 1937-January 7, 2020
MOLINE — Richard T. Veberg, 82, of Moline, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. The Rev. Peter Bredlau will officiate. Burial is in Moline Memorial Park. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established.
You have free articles remaining.
Richard Theodore Veberg was born Nov. 24, 1937, in Moline, the son of Ernest and Florence (Carlson) Veberg. He graduated from Moline High School. He married Norma “Diane” Vroman on his birthday, Nov. 24, 1958, in Rock Island.
He worked in intra-factory sales for John Deere Plow Planter for over 29 years, retiring in 1985. He had a passion for cars and was a member of the Hot Rod Club. He was most proud of restoring a 1979 Oldsmobile 442 with his grandson, Kenny. He was also a gifted woodworker and an avid Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Diane; a daughter and son-in-law, Barb and Rick Gregory, of East Moline; a grandson, Kenneth Gellerstedt, and his wife, Rachel, of Neenah, Wis.; his pride and joy, great-grandchildren, Jude and Zoe; a sister, Shirley Wait, of Bettendorf, Iowa; two brothers, Mike Veberg, of Carbon Cliff, Ill., and Al and Sue Veberg, of Bloomington, Ill.; several nieces and nephews; a special friend, Dick Curry; and his cat, Heidi.
The family would like to give special thanks to everyone in the Surgical ICU at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island, for the wonderful care given to Dick.
Share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
701 12th Street
Moline, IL 61265
10:30AM
701 12th Street
Moline, IL 61265