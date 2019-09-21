May 14, 1959-September 20, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Richard “Slick” E. Green, 60, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home.
Richard was born May 14, 1959, in Rock Island, a son of Richard A. “Dick” and Lucy N. Anderson Green. He graduated from Rock Island High School.
He worked at BMS Manufacturing, Milan, for six years, and earlier for Wheeler Consolidated Lumber, Milan, for 10 years.
Richard loved caring for his dogs, playing pool, anything outdoors and hanging out with family and friends.
Surviving are his mother, Lucy, Rock Island; sisters, Elizabeth Elliott, Rock Island, and Karen (Randy) Schweickhardt, Milan; brother, Mark Green, Rock Island; one niece and several nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.