November 18, 1929-April 18, 2020
SILVIS — Richard Rowan, 90, of Silvis, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, peacefully at home.
A private family service will be held at Esterdahl Mortuary, Moline. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. is assisting the family.
Richard was born Nov. 18, 1929, in Centerville, Iowa, the son of Harry and Mary (Allardya) Rowan. He married Janice Ferkel on Oct. 12, 1957, and they were married 62 years. Richard worked at International Harvester for 35 years as a repairman. He was a masonic member for 61 years. He was a decorated army sergeant in the Korean War, like all the heroes of the Quad-Cities, he served his country with honor. Richard received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and Silver Star. He enjoyed fishing, his family and was an avid hunter.
Survivors include his wife, Janice; children, Judy (James) Krogman, Mary Jo Johnson, Rick Rowan, Tom Rowan, and Todd Rowan; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill; sisters, Margaret Helen, Donna, Roberta, Luelle and Georgiann.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
