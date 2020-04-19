Richard Rowan

A private family service will be held at Esterdahl Mortuary, Moline. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. is assisting the family.

Richard was born Nov. 18, 1929, in Centerville, Iowa, the son of Harry and Mary (Allardya) Rowan. He married Janice Ferkel on Oct. 12, 1957, and they were married 62 years. Richard worked at International Harvester for 35 years as a repairman. He was a masonic member for 61 years. He was a decorated army sergeant in the Korean War, like all the heroes of the Quad-Cities, he served his country with honor. Richard received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and Silver Star. He enjoyed fishing, his family and was an avid hunter.