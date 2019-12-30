Richard (Rick) L. Johnson

January 12, 1957-December 22, 2019

SARASOTA, Fla. — Richard L. (Rick) Johnson, of Sarasota, Fla., (formerly of Geneseo, Ill.) died on Dec. 22, 2019, at the age of 62.

Rick was born on Jan. 12, 1957, in Elmhurst, Ill., to Richard and Dorothy Johnson. He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1975. Rick was a mechanic for Tropicana in Bradenton, Fla., where he worked for more than 18 years. His hobbies were fishing and hunting.

Rick is survived by his wife, Linda, of Sarasota, Fla.; his four sons, Travis (Jana) Johnson, of Morris, Ill., Jacob Johnson, of Colona, Ill., Nathan (Kelli) Johnson, of Bailey, Colo., Zackary (Anna) Johnson, of Atkinson, Ill.; and daughter, Kelsey Johnson, of Geneseo, Ill.; his two stepdaughters, Barbara Dunham, of Virginia, and Veronica (Joe) Warren, of New York; and 10 grandchildren; his mother, Dorothy Johnson, of Geneseo, Ill.; his siblings, Donna Johnson, of Alaska, Bob Johnson, of Geneseo, Ill., and Diane (Steve) Johnson, of Colorado. He is preceded in death by his father.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

