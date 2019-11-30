April 26, 1949-November 26, 2019
ERIE — Richard “Rick” Allen Garrett, 70, of Sebring, Fla., formerly of Erie, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his home in Sebring. Visitation will be at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home in Erie from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. A Masonic Lodge service will be conducted at 7 p.m. following the visitation. Memorial services will be at Erie United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. Burial will be in Erie Cemetery.
Rick was born April 26, 1949, in Moline, the son of Ray and Eleanor (Dhamers) Garrett. He graduated from Erie High School in 1967 and then Barber College in 1968, barbering in the Quad City area. He married Karen Lea Rose on Aug. 3, 1968, at the Erie United Methodist Church. Rick retired from John Deere after working there 30 years as a machinist and then Inspector. He was a longtime member of Lake Erie Country Club, Erie United Methodist Church, and Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church. He was a member of the Erie Masonic Lodge since 1970, Past Member of Moline Consistory, 32nd degree Mason, and Noble of Kaaba Shrine in Rockford. Rick loved his family and spending time with them was important to him. He enjoyed traveling and was an avid golfer.
Rick is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Tina (Trent) Timmons, Jackson, Ga.; Shelly Mills, Sebring, Fla.; brother, Raymond C. (Sue) Garrett, Long Beach, Calif.; five grandchildren, Amanda (Luke) Runnion, Brittany (Corey) Newberry, and Mackenzie Timmons, all of Jackson, Ga.; Andrea Schaefer, and Garrett Schaefer, both of Sebring; as well as six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Frank Garrett. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.