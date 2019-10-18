March 12, 1964-October 17, 2019
MOLINE — Richard “Rich” Mueting, 55, of Moline, passed away surrounded by his family Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Colona. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline, with a Rosary being recited at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in East Moline. Memorials may be made to Northwest Teens Encounter Christ, Alzheimer’s Association or Active Day of Moline.
Rich was born in Moline on March 12, 1964, the son of Darreld and Elaine (Perkins) Mueting. He married Kristine Billings at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Colona on Feb. 14, 1986.
Rich was employed as a pressman with Model Printers for 34 years retiring in 2016. He loved bowling, fishing and spending time with his family. He was a lifetime member of St. Patrick's Parish in Colona and served as a eucharistic minister and a youth group leader for many years. He volunteered at TEC (Teens Encounter Christ) and Cursillo for many years and truly enjoyed giving back to those communities.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Amy Iams and the staff at Active Day as well as the Genesis Hospice staff for taking such good care of Rich.
Survivors include his wife, Kris; sons, Matthew R. Mueting of East Moline, Jacob E. (Kaleb Langley) Mueting of Westminster, Colo., Aaron L. Mueting of Moline; brothers, David (Kim) Mueting and Joseph Mueting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Laurie, and his two nieces, Faith and Jade.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.