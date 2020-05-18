× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Richard R. Ruge

May 28, 1923-May 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Richard R. Ruge, 96, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Generations of Rock Island.

A private graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting family with services.

Richard was born on May 28, 1923 in Rock Island, the son of Henry and Bertha (Koester) Ruge. Richard was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was employed at John Deere Plow and Planter Works, Moline, where he was a machine operator, retiring in 1988. He also was employed as a musician.

Richard is survived by his good friends, Sandra Buracker and Telisa Mulica. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold, Carl, Albert, Russel, Henry, and Walter Ruge; and sisters, Lillian Ames and Henrietta Hoechst.

A special thank you to Telisa Mulica for all the loving care and compassion she gave and showed Richard over the years.

