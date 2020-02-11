Richard Norbert Friedel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dick was employed as a pharmaceutical sales representative by SmithKline & French Laboratories, which later became GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) through a series of corporate mergers. In 2003, he retired from GSK after 38 years of service. He then worked as a part-time driver for Hot Shots Nuclear Medicine in Davenport.

He was an active member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, where he sang in the adult and funeral choirs and was a perpetual adoration volunteer. He was a member of the Allouez Council 658 Knights of Columbus, Edward J. Bader Assembly Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. He was recognized by his council as Knight of the Year (1967) and Senior Knight of the Year (2009).

Always ready with a smile and a funny story, Dick never forgot a name or detail about someone he met. He enjoyed hunting and watching sports — especially football. He left behind a legacy of faith, hard work, determination and love of family.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Jennifer (James) Sautter, of Blue Grass, Iowa, and their sons, John and William; son, Thomas (Dana) Friedel, of Dubuque, Iowa, and their children, Monica and Joseph. He is also survived by his siblings, Ronald (Sandy) Friedel, of Brown Deer, Wis., John (Jennifer) Friedel, of Green Bay, Wis., and Julie (Tom) Petrie, of Fond du Lac.; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.