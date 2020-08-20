 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard Morrow
View Comments

Richard Morrow

{{featured_button_text}}

February 9, 1956-August 19, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Richard Morrow, 64, of East Moline, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Aperion Care Moline, East Moline.

Richard was born on Feb. 9, 1956, in Moline, the son of Marion and Buelah Morrow.

Per his wishes he will be cremated with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations and gifts can be made to The Arc of the Quad Cities where Richard worked for many years.

Richard is survived by his mother, Buelah Morrow of East Moline; and brother, Donald (Caroline) Morrow of Texas.

Richard is preceded in death by his father, Marion Morrow; brother, David Morrow; and sisters, Cheryl Morrow and Kathy Plank.

Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News