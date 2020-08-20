February 9, 1956-August 19, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Richard Morrow, 64, of East Moline, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Aperion Care Moline, East Moline.
Richard was born on Feb. 9, 1956, in Moline, the son of Marion and Buelah Morrow.
Per his wishes he will be cremated with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations and gifts can be made to The Arc of the Quad Cities where Richard worked for many years.
Richard is survived by his mother, Buelah Morrow of East Moline; and brother, Donald (Caroline) Morrow of Texas.
Richard is preceded in death by his father, Marion Morrow; brother, David Morrow; and sisters, Cheryl Morrow and Kathy Plank.
Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
