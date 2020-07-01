April 22, 1926- June 30, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Richard M. Hatlett, 94, of Rock Island, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Private services for Mr. Hatlett will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Moline American Legion No. 246. Memorials may be made to the Quad Cities Honor Flight or to the Alzheimer's Association. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, those attending the visitation are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home will be monitoring the capacity limits and allowing up to 50 in at a time. The funeral service may be viewed by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
Richard was born on April 22, 1926, in Fairfield, Ill., a son of Larry and Emma (Skelton) Hatlett. He married Marjorie Farmer on July 5, 1953, in Cisne, Ill. Dick was an accountant for the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in 1977. Later he worked for Samuels Jewelers, Necker's Jewelers and Cohen's Furniture. Dick was a member of 15th Avenue Christian Church, Rock Island, NARFE, Moline American Legion No. 246 and Kiwanis. Mr. Hatlett was a U.S. Army World War II veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie; children, Richard Hatlett, Moline, Robert (Jeanie) Hatlett, Corsicana, Texas, Ronald (Sandra) Hatlett, Bastrop, Texas, Cathy Wilson, East Moline, and Lisa Hatlett, Rock Island; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lucille, Catherine, Flora, Naomi, Larry and Robert.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.