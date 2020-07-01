ROCK ISLAND — Richard M. Hatlett, 94, of Rock Island, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Private services for Mr. Hatlett will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Moline American Legion No. 246. Memorials may be made to the Quad Cities Honor Flight or to the Alzheimer's Association. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, those attending the visitation are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home will be monitoring the capacity limits and allowing up to 50 in at a time. The funeral service may be viewed by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.