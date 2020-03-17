Richard Lee 'Rick' Fox
Richard Lee “Rick” Fox

February 3, 1960-March 15, 2020

CORDOVA — Richard Lee “Rick” Fox, age 60, of Cordova, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Cordova Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Rick was born on Feb. 3, 1960, in Moline, to Ronald and Jean (Hergert) Fox. Rick was a member of the U. S. Army Reserves and enjoyed the various places he traveled. Rick worked with his uncle building houses and operated heavy equipment for various companies. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his mother, Jean Ryan, of Cordova; sisters, Jodie Fox and Julie Farris, of Cordova; and a half-sister, Kim Fisher, of Illinois City; stepsister and brother; Maryann and Marv Ryan. He was preceded in death by his father, Ron Fox, and stepfather, Marvin Ryan Sr.

Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.

