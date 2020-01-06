June 5, 1944-January 4, 2020

BETTENDORF — Richard Lawrence “Dick” Brandt, 75, of Bettendorf, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Clay Cemetery in Onslow, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Clay Cemetery.

Dick was born June 5, 1944, in Davenport, the son of Paul Gordon and Myrtle Viola (Anderson) Brandt. He graduated from Bettendorf High School and attended St. Ambrose University in Davenport. After a brief stint as a land surveyor he joined the Sheet Metal Union and became a heating and air-conditioning repairman, retiring from the Schebler Company in 2004.

Dick was united in marriage to Janet Arlene Bickford at South Park Presbyterian Church in Rock Island, on June 12, 1965. Together they had one daughter, Amy Christine.