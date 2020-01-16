February 4, 1943-January 15, 2020

COLONA — Richard L. VanderLeest, age 76, of Colona, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Manor Care in Davenport.

Richard was born Feb. 4, 1943, in Denver, Colo., the son of Robert and Amelia “Billie” (Foxall) VanderLeest. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era where he was a computer programmer for over 20 years. Richard married Nancy Owens on Sept. 20, 1970, in Ohio, Ill. He was a member of the Vietnam Vets Chapter 299 in the Quad-Cities and the American Legion Post 1233 in Colona. Richard was a Rock Island County Master Gardener.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy VanderLeest, of Colona; one aunt, Ione Brown, of Denver, Colo.; one uncle, Harold Horn Jr., of Thornton, Colo.; four brothers-in-law, Harry A. Owens, of Ohio, Ill., Jim (Patti) Owens, of LaMoille, Ill., Jerry Owens, of Walnut, Ill., and Don (Judy) Morris, of Casa Grande, Ariz.; three sisters-in-law, Donna (Daniel) Heffernan, of Hampshire, Ill., Susan (Dave) Moss, of Princeton, Ill., and Judy (Kirby) Marine, of Coal Valley, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Charlotte Morris; and one brother, Robert VanderLeest.