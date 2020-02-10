January 2, 1961- February 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Richard L. Goins, 59, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Memorials may be made to the family.

Richard was born on Jan. 2, 1961, in Monmouth, Ill., the son of John and Helen (Kirby) Goins. He worked for Century Carpet cleaners and held various other community jobs. Richard enjoyed going to dirt track races and fishing. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Richard is survived by his companion, Sandy Brockesieck; children, Tim Goins, Gary (Elvia) Goins and Christina Martin; grandchildren, Halle, Daymian, Elijah, Kilee, Jaxson, Jeremiah and Jozlyn; siblings, Sonny (Deb) Settles, Shiela (Ken) Ostofi, Glenna Settles, John Goins, Theresa Goins and Linda Goins; four stepchildren; 14 stepgrandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Fern Houk, Mary Pierce and Colleen Stokes.

Online condolences may be left to Richard's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

